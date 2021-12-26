The 2021 IsoRivolta GT Zagato is a rare car. Revealed last year, only 19 samples of the A3/C's spiritual successor will ever be made. Out of the 19 units, only one of them was imported and registered in the US, and it will be up for auction at Mecum Auctions in January.

Apart from coming from the bloodline of a Le Mans-winning sports car, the GT Zagato is also a class winner at The Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week in 2021. Add those to the fact that it went through a two-year development process, plus more than 2,500 hours of labor at Zagato’s facilities in Italy.

Gallery: One of Nineteen 2021 IsoRivolta GT Zagato

Despite having a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 as its donor, the grand tourer has its glass, lights, door handles, and wheels unique to it. It also comes in total carbon fiber bodywork that honors the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed original cars. This particular IsoRivolta GT Zagato up for sale comes finished in Italian Zagato flare with special-ordered Le Mans Red tri-coat metallic paint.

The sleek exterior is partnered by a modern niceties dressed in plush upholstery. You'll find Charcoal Italian leather upholstery with optional contrasting red hand stitching and brushed aluminum accents within the cabin, amplifying the car's appeal.

Underneath the hood is the donor car's supercharged LT4 6.2-liter V8, capable of making 660 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. IsoRivolta claims a 62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometer-per-hour) sprint of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (315 km/h).

The 2021 IsoRivolta GT Zagato only has 169 miles on the clock. There isn't any estimate for its price but considering the heft of carbon fiber bodywork and the rarity of this model, we're not expecting a cheap price at the hammer.