The global chip crisis is far from over. And while some car manufacturers have found a way around the issue, some are being gravely affected. The latest automaker to face the semiconductor shortage issue is Cadillac. That's if we're to believe the latest report coming from Cadillac Society.

According to the website, the luxury brand's park assist features will not be available in some 2022 model year Cadillac crossovers in connection to the current global chip shortage. The issue affects the Cadillac XT4, XT5, and XT6 assembled after December 20, 2021.

Not all variants of the aforementioned Cadillac crossovers are affected, though; the limited availability of the park assist features varies per trim level. According to the Cadillac Society's report, some XT4s in Luxury trim will no longer have rear park assist, while some XT4s (Premium Luxury, Sport), XT5s Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport), and XT6s (Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport) won't have both front and rear park assist features.

We've reached out to Cadillac to confirm the accuracy of the report and will update this story once we hear back from the automaker. If you're in the market for a Cadillac crossover, you might want to confirm with your dealer whether the unit you're ordering comes with the mentioned features.

Cadillac Society mentioned that Cadillac sedans, CT4 and CT5, as well as the Escalade SUV, are not affected by the said issue. Still, you still might want to confirm with your dealer just in case.

Supply chain disruptions are the major pains of the global chip shortage. The automotive industry isn't the only sector that has a demand for semiconductors. There's also a growing microchip demand from tech companies outside the automotive industry, which further adds to the problem given the shortage in supply.