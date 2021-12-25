In the late 2000s, long before electric cars were king of the drag strip, a unique supercar from Japan was the gold standard for acceleration. When it debuted in 2008 the R35 Nissan GT-R shocked the supercar world with its advanced drivetrain and ability to beat just about any supercar in a drag race. Over a decade later the Nissan GT-R is still an impressive machine, however, it has new competition from EVs that are quickly becoming a favorite for drag racers.

The R35 Nissan GT-R has been around for the same amount of time as the Apple iPhone, which was also unveiled in 2007. Since then, the Apple iPhone has rapidly changed in both design and capability, while the same cannot be said for the R35 Nissan GT-R. Sure, the current car is far more capable than the original, but the changes to the R35 have been a careful evolution in both engineering and styling. This means that the GT-R has remained the same leaving the rest of the world time to catch up.

When the R35 Nissan GT-R was new it was an engineering marvel blending the best in internal combustion with cutting-edge technology to make it incredibly easy to drive. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 engine produced an astounding 480 horsepower (357 Kilowatts) and 430 lb-ft (583 Newton Meters) of torque. This advanced hand-built V6 engine featured parallel IHI turbochargers and plasma-sprayed cylinder bores for reliable performance and unrivaled tuneability.

As time went on, the R35 Nissan GT-R was steadily improved by Nissan gaining more power and performance almost every year. Today you can purchase a brand new R35 Nissan GT-R that now produces 565 horsepower (421 Kilowatts) and 467 lb-ft (633 Newton Meters) of torque. Can the aging Nissan GT-R keep up with new competition from Tesla? Let’s find out.