There's considerable buzz about the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz. That would suggest its name is appropriate, though will it still be buzzworthy once the colorful camouflage wrap is finally removed? That's a question best answered later in 2022, as that's when the Buzz goes live. Across the pond, anyway.

To keep the retro-inspired van fresh in peoples' minds, VW took to social media for a short, colorful teaser video giving us flashes of the front clip. And we do mean flashes, as in mega-short jump cuts that might make some photosensitive readers a bit woozy. Don't say we didn't warn you.

The Twitter post comes with a couple of messages that we already knew. The new ID. Buzz has "DNA of an icon," which obviously references the classic T1 that became the poster child for carefree life through the 1960s. VW also says 2022 is the year of the ID. Buzz, and yes, it will debut and enter production next year.

We don't have a specific timeframe for that just yet, but it arrives first in Europe taking on a variety of roles in both private and commercial applications. Yes, that includes a new camper, but don't get your hopes up in America. For now, we're hearing the only ID. Buzz offered in the States will be a passenger van.

This teaser isn't our first look at the new van. It made an appearance during the ID.5 debut where we got a great look at the ID. Buzz in profile without the mind-altering jump cuts. We've also captured cargo versions wearing clever camouflage testing in public. The EV should come in either single or dual-motor trim, turning the rear wheels or all four with some models possibly having a combined output of over 400 horsepower. That's a significant bump from the old days in the T1.

Odds are good that we'll see more teasers before an official reveal takes place next year. Here's hoping the final product is worth waiting for.