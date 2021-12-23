We’re not out of the woods yet, folks. As the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) continues to spread, more and more companies are pulling out of CES 2022 next month. The latest to announce it would no longer attend in-person events is General Motors. The automaker was planning on using the electronics and technology show to debut the forthcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV.

In an email to Motor1.com, GM spokesperson Stuart Fowle said the company would instead focus on a digital activation at CES 2022, sharing an official statement from the company. “CES is an important technology platform, and we are continuing with our plans on January 5 to share our significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV,” the statement reads.

Company CEO Mary Barra will also skip the show, where she was expected to give a speech on GM’s future electrification plans. Nevertheless, Fowle was quick to insist that little had changed at the company regarding its first electric pickup truck, though its debut would now be digital.

“All our news plans and timing stay the same, including the Silverado,” Fowle said. “The only change is no people or vehicles will physically be in Las Vegas.”

In addition to GM, autonomous research company Waymo will no longer participate in CES 2022 from the show floor. What’s more, other technology companies like Google, Intel, and Lenovo will skip the in-person show, with a total of 42 exhibitor cancellations according to Reuters. Nevertheless, CES will continue as planned, and show representatives said the companies no longer in attendance consisted of only 7 percent of the show floor.

CES will also require masking and vaccination verification from attendees, and Covid-19 tests will be available.