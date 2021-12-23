Twitter went into a tizzy earlier this week after a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant narrowly missed the final puzzle due to a technicality. The woman, Charlene Rubush, would have won an Audi Q3 on Tuesday, though she took too long to offer the complete right answer. However, Audi is stepping up to gift Rubush a new 2021 Q3 anyway.

“In the spirit of the holidays, we are thrilled to gift Charlene with an all-new Audi Q3,” said Tara Rush, Audi of America Chief Marketing Officer. “It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!”

During the final puzzle, Rubush first guessed “Choosing the right card,” before correctly solving it – “Choosing the right word.” Ironic. However, she paused for too long between the word “right” and “word” for her to win, even though she correctly guessed it before the time ran out. Host Pat Sajak said that the show only allows for a brief pause, “but not for four or five seconds” before he denied her the prize.

Twitter users rallied around the hashtag #GiveHerTheQ3 in their bid to right the perceived wrong, which caught Audi’s attention last night. The company tweeted in support of Rubush, “You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now let’s get you a prize.” The automaker also thanked the Audi community for helping to track down Rubush.

Yes, rules are rules, but she did guess the right answer in the allotted time, even if there was a pause between the words. Audi says it has been in contact with Rubush, but it didn’t provide a timeline for when she’ll receive the new crossover. Rubush had already won $16,500 before reaching the final puzzle, and a new Audi will be an excellent addition to those winnings.

