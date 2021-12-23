Seasoned gearheads might recall Mopar's Direct Connection from back in the day when performance wasn't relegated to Dodge. With Plymouth long gone and Chrysler consisting of minivans and an aging 300 sedan, the reboot focuses on the muscle car division of Stellantis, and boy does it have much to offer.

Direct Connection brings a range of factory-backed performance upgrades to Dodge Challenger Hellcat owners. That includes everything from plug-and-play engine tunes to hardware like high-flow air intakes, and for bigger projects, there are upgrades like cylinder heads, pistons, differentials, and more. As for being factory-backed, when parts are installed by specific Dodge Power Broker dealerships they have a two-year warranty with unlimited miles. When installed on new or newer vehicles, the parts do not affect the standard warranty.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Dodge Challenger shop now

As for the special dealerships, that's also a new thing. The Dodge Power Broker dealer network will include staff that are specifically trained in the performance department for orders and installations. Those who prefer to wrench themselves can benefit from Direct Connection's new telephone hotline for tech support, with staffers prepared to answer a range of questions regarding parts and installation.

Gallery: Dodge Direct Connection

13 Photos

Among the notable Challenger upgrades are two "Pre-Stage Kits," one for the SRT Hellcat and the other specifically for the Hellcat Redeye. These kits include a hand-held tuner, a low-temperature thermostat, and a high-flow air cleaner that adds five horsepower. It sounds like a small gain, but the software upgrade also allows for future downloadable tunes making more power. That includes a Hellcat Redeye upgrade that pumps the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to 885 hp, and yes, it has a warranty.

Right now, the Dodge Challenger is Direct Connection's primary focus but crate engines are also available. The Direct Connection catalog also contains parts for a range of modern and vintage models. And this is just the beginning.

"Direct Connection will continue its rollout next year with a lineup of 200-plus parts, and with a network of Dodge Power Brokers dealers trained and equipped to help enthusiasts take that performance to the next level," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "The opening of orders for Direct Connection performance parts in the first quarter of 2022 is just the start – the lineup of Direct Connection products and Dodge Power Brokers dealers will continue to grow in the years ahead."