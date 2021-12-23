It's nearly Christmas, and several automakers are celebrating the holiday by launching themed videos featuring their vehicles. Each of them takes the idea in a different direction. Audi has a very stylish Santa. BMW has a famous actor running around the company headquarters. Chevy tries to make you cry, and Lamborghini gives a kid an amazing present.

Audi

Audi opts for the classic theme of getting Santa a new sleigh. The ad starts with a dapper man in a suit looking out a window when another guy arrives and says that things are ready. An eye scanner gives them access to a vast garage that looks straight out of the Christopher Nolan Batman movies.

Santa's new ride is a red Audi RS E-Tron GT. The presents are in the back. As he leaves, we see the reindeer are now enjoying a relaxing time in the woods.

BMW

BMW enlists star power for its ad. The clip starts with actor Christoph Waltz arriving at the brand's headquarters in Munich. He doesn't want to attend the Christmas party there for some reason, though. This situation causes a chase through the building as Waltz tries to avoid his escort taking him to the celebration. He even stumbles upon Supercar Blondie and interrupts her making a video.

Eventually, Waltz stumbles into the party. He doesn't seem to have a very good time. However, he's happy when a red BMW iX arrives to take him home.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet puts the star power behind the camera by hiring Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper and Academy Award-winning director of photography Claudio Miranda for its touching ad. A daughter helps to restore her deceased mother's 1966 Chevy Impala convertible and gives the car to her father for Christmas.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini's video makes us jealous of a child. It starts with a family celebrating Christmas. The kid opens his gifts and gets a skateboard and a guitar. His third present is a remote control with a note to go to the window.

In the driveway, there's a satin red Lamborghini Huracan, and the kid is able to use the remote to control the car. At the end of the clip, we find out that someone, seemingly an uncle, is actually behind the wheel. The guy takes the little boy on a ride. It looks like a fun way to spend Christmas.