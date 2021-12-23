Ford Mustangs aren't as common a sight on British roads as they are in the United States. Their rarity there adds a bit of interest whenever a source from the UK decides to test the American pony car. In this case, Carwow evaluates a Shelby GT500 against a highly tuned Mustang GT.

The GT500 is the more familiar machine in this challenge. It has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels.

Ford doesn't import the GT500 into the UK, and it's rather pricey to get one there. The asking price is £125,000 ($167,818 at current exchange rates), according to the video.

The GT500 is going up against the CS850GT Mustang from the UK tuner and importer Clive Sutton. It has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 847 hp (632 kW), according to Sutton's site, but this video rounds the figure to 850 hp (634 kW). Rather than the GT500's dual-clutch gearbox, this one has a six-speed manual.

The CS850GT starts at £115,000 ($154,392). The one in this video has some optional upgrades like additional carbon fiber that takes the price to £135,000 ($181,243).

The comparison starts with a drag race. The CS850GT takes an initial lead, but the manual gearbox lets it down. The GT500's dual-clutch gearbox shifts practically seamlessly, so the powertrain can keep putting down power while the CS850GT has to balance the clutch and throttle.

The Shelby completes the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds. The CS850GT needs 12.2 seconds to cover the distance.

Next, they race from a roll. The cars are side by side for a while until the CS850GT needs to shift gears. After that, the GT500 takes the lead.

Finally, there is a braking test. The GT500 wins. Its nose is even with the back of the CS850GT's nose, so the finish is close.