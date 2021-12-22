The Porsche 911 Sport Classic will bring a slightly retro look to the venerable sports coupe. The example in these spy shots wears only a little bit of camouflage, so it provides a great preview of what to expect.

The nose of this 911 Sport Classic has the front fascia from the current Turbo model. The only obvious camo is some black tape over the Porsche emblem.

The lines in the hood are a bit different. Let your eye follow them, and you can see these elements match the indentations from the double-bubble roof.

From the side, you can see what sets the Sport Classic apart. It rides on center-lock wheels that have five pairs of skinny spokes. Expect the production version to be able with retro-look, Fuchs-style wheels.

The more noticeable change is the ducktail spoiler. If you zoom into the images, there is black tape on the edge and underside of this piece.

The view from the tail shows that the tip of the spoiler holds the third brake light. The lower fascia with large, oval-shaped outlets comes from the 911 Turbo.

The powertrain for the Sport Classic is still a mystery. The leading rumor is that it would share an engine with the 911 GTS. This would give the model a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine producing 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque.

Our spies say they are hearing that the Sport Classic debuts in February 2022. While we don't know whether that's accurate, the light covering on this car suggests that Porsche doesn't see much reason to hide the styling.

We're expecting the Sport Classic to be available only in very limited numbers. For example, Porsche only made 250 units of the previous iteration. The company sold them all before the model even debuted.