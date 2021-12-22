It is very common these days to see two models belonging to different segments but sharing their powertrains. Such is the case with the Hyundai Kona N, which bears the same drivetrain and platform as the larger i30 N. Consequently, if you consider the i30 N a proper and direct competitor for the Volkswagen Golf GTI, then you should probably also accept the Kona N as a GTI rival.

A new video by the CAR channel on YouTube shows us a pretty interesting drag race between a Golf GTI and a Kona N. These are probably not models that you would usually put in the same category, however, their performance is very, very close. In this video, the two meet on a drag strip that doesn’t look to be specially prepared for drag racing, though it provides decent traction for the two cars.

On the left is the Volkswagen Golf GTI. It is from the regular edition of the hot hatch, not a TCR or an R version, which means its 2.0-liter generates 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and sprints from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 6.4 seconds.

Against it, the Kona N relies on a very similar recipe. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo, though the output is higher at 276 hp (206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque. It also has a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and at least on paper, the speedy crossover is quicker off the line with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 5.5 seconds.

So, with all the numbers put on the table, which car is your favorite for this drag race duel? It’s a really close battle, one of the closest we’ve seen lately, and the winner might surprise you at least a little bit.