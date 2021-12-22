Jeep’s off-road-ready duo is entering the new model year with a few changes compared to the outgoing models. Both the Wrangler and Gladiator benefit from a new standard seven-inch infotainment display for all trim levels, replacing the old five-inch display, with the only exception being the two-door Wrangler Sport when not equipped with air conditioning.

If you upgrade to the more expensive trim levels, like the Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon, you’ll receive an 8.4-inch touchscreen display as standard. When it comes to its truck sibling, the Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave grades receive a standard Alpine audio system with nine speakers and the same 8.4-inch infotainment system.

Other upgrades for the new model year include a new cabin air filter that removes 95 percent of particulates, and it’s now standard for both the Wrangler and Gladiator regardless of the trim level. Both the truck and the SUV also get a new exterior color - Silver Zynith, which replaces Billet Silver from the 2021 portfolio.

Possibly the most important novelty for 2022, though, the Wrangler Rubicon with the 3.6-liter V6 and a manual transmission gets a 4.88 axle ratio, delivering a 100:1 crawl ratio from the factory. This feature will later be available for the models with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, as well. Meanwhile, the Wrangler High Altitude 4xe gets new 20-inch wheels and exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

No changes in the engine department are seen for the 2022 model year. The Wrangler will continue to be available in seven trim levels, while the Gladiator still has five grades. Prices start at $29,725 for the Wrangler and at $35,610 for the Gladiator with both figures excluding a $1,595 destination fee.

We have more than 500 photos of the 2022 Wrangler and 2022 Gladiator in the two galleries above.