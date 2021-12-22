It was back in January when Jeep introduced the first-ever Grand Cherokee L and now, less than a year later, the three-row SUV is already getting quite a few updates for the 2022MY. As previously reported, the options list has been extended to include a touchscreen built into the dashboard on the passenger side akin to the Grand Wagoneer. It measures 10.25 inches and offers entertainment functions, plus support for navigation and camera viewing.

Speaking of screens, the 2022 Grand Cherokee L is also getting a pair of 10.1-inch displays for the rear entertainment system, complete with Amazon Fire TV. However, you must patiently wait for the screens in the back as Jeep mentions late availability on the Limited, Overland, and Summit trim levels. Each display will benefit from 9 GB of available storage for on-demand or downloadable Prime Video content.

99 Photos

Stepping outside of the midsize SUV, the 2022MY comes along with a new Ember shade for the Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. You can also order the Grand Cherokee L in a fresh Hydro Blue color, but only on the Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. Jeep is adding a third color, Midnight Sky, should you decide to go with the Limited, Overland, Summit, or the Summit Reserve.

The six- or seven-seat SUV also adds a couple of appearance packages for its second model year. Limited Black and Summit High Altitude come with unique exterior accents, such as a different grille design, glossy black badges, and a choice between 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels finished in glossy black. The smaller set can be had only on the Limited while the larger shoes are available for the Summit.

Even though the Grand Cherokee L debuted less than a year ago, Jeep is already taking orders for the 2022MY as well as for the two-row Grand Cherokee.