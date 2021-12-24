Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. New Ford Bronco Everglades Spy Shots Leave Little To The Imagination

The Bronco Everglades will be yet another off-road-oriented variant of the SUV. This one will come with a snorkel from the factory, Warn winch, and 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Everglades New Spy Photos

Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo
20 Photos
Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Front View Spy Photo Ford Bronco Everglades Side View Spy Photo

2. Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For The First Time

This is our first look at the upcoming replacement for the long-lived Lamborghini Aventador. In front, there's a distinct wedge shape that makes the windshield and front deck look like a continuous line. The roofline seems fairly flat. At the back, there are two hexagonal outlets for the exhaust, and there are two pipes inside each of them.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Profile
8 Photos
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Profile Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Rear Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Rear Closer Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Back Corner Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Nose Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Middle Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied For First Time Tail

3. New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics Show It Cold-Weather Testing

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo will be the high-performance version of the Italian brand's crossover fitting below the Levante. Current rumors hint it might use the Nettuno V6 from the Maserati MC20 that makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts). Other claims say this model gets the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio that has 502 hp (374 kW).

Gallery: New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics

New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics
12 Photos
New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics

Big Drives From This Week:

2022 honda passport trailsport first drive 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport First Drive Review: Out Of The Suburbs, Into The Sand
2022 subaru wrx first drive 2022 Subaru WRX First Drive Review: Lost Its Edge

4. Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spied Looking Snazzy In The Snow

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is the German brand's upcoming electric crossover to slow below the EQS SUV. The two models share similar styling, but this one is a bit smaller. Look for a full debut next year.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Corner Passenger
32 Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Corner Passenger Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front End Angled Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Angle Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Corner Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Fender Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Front Side Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Spy Photos Side

5. Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spied On Road In Light Camouflage

Porsche strips nearly all the camouflage off this 911 Sport Classic development vehicle. There's just a black covering over the emblem and some tape on the ducktail spoiler. The production version should have Fuchs-style wheels, too.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots

Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Nose
9 Photos
Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Nose Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Front End Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Front Corner Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Profile Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Side Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Back Three Quarters Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots Back Corner

6. 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Spied Showing More Stylish Exterior.

A new generation of the Subaru Crosstrek is on the way. Judging by these photos, the company doesn't want to overhaul the styling. The front is new with parts like a different grille and headlights. However, the view from the profile is very similar to the current model.

Gallery: Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots

Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Front Corner
14 Photos
Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Front Corner Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Front Fender Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Front View Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Face Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Front Side Corner Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Side Angled Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots Side

Sources: Carpix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com