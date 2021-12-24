Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Bronco Everglades will be yet another off-road-oriented variant of the SUV. This one will come with a snorkel from the factory, Warn winch, and 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

This is our first look at the upcoming replacement for the long-lived Lamborghini Aventador. In front, there's a distinct wedge shape that makes the windshield and front deck look like a continuous line. The roofline seems fairly flat. At the back, there are two hexagonal outlets for the exhaust, and there are two pipes inside each of them.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo will be the high-performance version of the Italian brand's crossover fitting below the Levante. Current rumors hint it might use the Nettuno V6 from the Maserati MC20 that makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts). Other claims say this model gets the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio that has 502 hp (374 kW).

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is the German brand's upcoming electric crossover to slow below the EQS SUV. The two models share similar styling, but this one is a bit smaller. Look for a full debut next year.

Porsche strips nearly all the camouflage off this 911 Sport Classic development vehicle. There's just a black covering over the emblem and some tape on the ducktail spoiler. The production version should have Fuchs-style wheels, too.

A new generation of the Subaru Crosstrek is on the way. Judging by these photos, the company doesn't want to overhaul the styling. The front is new with parts like a different grille and headlights. However, the view from the profile is very similar to the current model.

