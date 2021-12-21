Maserati didn’t reveal the new Grecale last month as it had planned, pushing the crossover’s debut until sometime next spring. It will slot below the Levante in Maserati’s expanding lineup when it does arrive, aiming at competitors like the Porsche Macan. That includes a high-performance Grecale Trofeo version to take on the Macan GTS, and new spy shots have captured the sporty model cold-weather testing in Sweden.

The Grecale sports a full-body camouflage wrap, though the coverings can’t hide the sportier elements. The crossover wears larger wheels and tires that house larger brakes and red brake calipers. At the rear, Maserati replaces the quad exhaust with quad-adjacent tailpipes. The rest of the Grecale looks like the non-Trofeo variants we spied earlier this year, with the model not straying too far from the design language introduced on the larger Levante.

Gallery: New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Pics

12 Photos

Though Maserati is flush with potential powertrain options, it’s still unclear what will power the new Grecale Trofeo. Rumors continue to suggest that Maserati will slip its new Nettuno V6 from the MC20 into the crossover. It makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) in the supercar, more than Levante Trofeo’s 580 hp (432 kW). Another potential powertrain is the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from Alfa Romeo. It makes 502 hp (374 kW), and powers Alfa’s Quadrifoglio variants.

With Maserati delaying the Grecale’s debut, there’s a good chance the Trofeo will get delayed, too. We don’t know when Maserati plans to reveal the Grecale next spring, but its delay is tied to the ongoing chip shortage that ravages the industry. Maserati is positioning the Grecale as having “ground-breaking” tech, which includes advanced connectivity and other features, all of which take chips to operate. We’ll keep an eye out for more Grecale spy shots and details as we head into 2022.