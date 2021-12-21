BMW is advancing with the development of the first fully electric X1, which is planned for a release in the next year or so. The company is currently testing prototypes of the EV crossover on public roads and this new video captures an iX1 cruising the streets of Munich, close to one of BMW’s research and development centers. The test car still wears a lot of camouflage, though it is finally starting to lose some of the disguise.

From what we are able to see in this short video, the iX1 also has its production lights on, which means this is the first time we are seeing a prototype without provisional clusters. It’s difficult to see the design in detail, though the headlights feature what seem to be double C-shaped LED daytime running lights. At the back, the taillights strongly remind us of the current 1 Series hatchback.

Gallery: BMW iX1 new spy photos

19 Photos

The iX1 won’t be based on a dedicated EV platform and will instead share its underpinnings with the conventional next-generation X1. The FAAR 2 architecture will be used as a base for all upcoming X1 versions, including the electric one, until BMW moves to the New Class platform in 2025.

We don’t know much about what will power the iX1 but word on the street is the Bavarian company will offer a few different versions depending on the number of electric motors and the battery size. We expect a base single-motor option plus a more expensive and more powerful dual-motor variant, potentially offered with a larger battery pack.

When will this new electric BMW arrive? We expect the combustion-powered X1 to debut during the first half of 2022, which probably means it won’t be before the early months of 2023 when we will get to see the electric version. Nothing is confirmed for now, though.