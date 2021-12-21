Back in October, we saw Ford showcasing six Bronco aftermarket creations at the SEMA Show. They range from mild to pretty wild builds, suiting every taste. If those aren't enough, Roush Performance has the Bronco R for you and it has now been unleashed into the wild in a promotional video.

Not to be confused with the Ford Bronco R Baja Racer, the Roush Bronco R Series Kit offers both aesthetic and performance upgrades for your off-road-ready SUV. It joins Roush Performance's lineup of Mustang, F150, Super Duty, and Ranger builds in the form of a kit, which customers can elect to install at the dealership or in their own driveways.

Gallery: Roush Bronco R

9 Photos

Apart from the Roush badging and decals, the host of exterior upgrades includes an R trailer hitch cover, a Roush Performance license plate frame, and a set of Roush-designed 17-inch wheels. Roush said that these five wheels are designed to accommodate most off-road tires in both all-terrain and mud-terrain offerings.

Inside, Roush equips the Bronco with a floor protection kit for the full-depth front, middle, AND rear section, as well as high-capacity liners. There's an off-road recovery kit as well, which includes a weatherproof hard case, recovery strap, D-links, flashlight, and work gloves. For full roofless and doorless off-road fun, Roush also tosses in a console vault with a combination lock.

For performance, Roush adds a larger capacity air filtration system (and pre-filter) into the mix, proven to increase the durability and overall longevity of the air induction system. It also comes with a clear monitoring window so you can keep tabs on the cleanliness of the filtration system.

Roush also added an adventure-ready exhaust system, which includes stainless steel Roush muffler and a removable black-coated tip. It pairs with both 2.3L and 2.7L engine options and is easy to install since it uses the existing joint location.

The Roush Bronco R aftermarket series kit is available for both two-door and four-door versions of the off-roader, with a starting price of $6,750. This price tag already comes with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty, as well as a limited lifetime warranty for the exhaust system.