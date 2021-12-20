Four years ago this month was when McLaren introduced the Senna supercar. It arrived with bold styling, a copious amount of horsepower, and a $1 million price tag. It still looks stunning in 2021, even when it’s finished in chrome gold. A new video from the TheTFJJ YouTube channel captures the reflective car touring the busy streets of London on a recent evening.

The video captures the eye-catching car as it navigates stop-and-go London traffic, with plenty of opportunities to capture its burbling exhaust note. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the same engine as the one in the 720S, though McLaren tweaked it to make more power in the 85-kilogram (187-pound) lighter Senna.

Gallery: 2018 McLaren Senna

33 Photos

Sadly, London’s crowded streets keep the McLaren from reaching any exciting speeds, though the few blips of the accelerator that happen send the raucous exhaust note popping and echoing through the quiet streets. On one occasion, the driver gives the Senna some gas, jostling the rear tires free of traction, only to hit the brakes to slow it for stopped traffic as it didn’t get very far. The video gives a glimpse of the car’s interior, though it doesn’t look as wild nor as covered in gold as the exterior.

Since its introduction, the McLaren Senna has spawned the Senna GTR, but it’s not clear what’s next for the brand’s Ultimate series supercar model. When it was new, the supercar could hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds, rocketing to 211 mph (340 kph), though London did not allow the Senna to put all that power on full display. That’s better saved for the race track where there are a lot fewer people and a smaller chance of a crash.