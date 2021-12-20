Sim racing cockpits can run the gamut from modest homemade builds to wild creations that can cost as much as a real car. The unique Team Fordzilla P1 definitely leads in the latter direction as a one-off, high-tech setup for some exciting gaming.

The P1 initially debuted purely as a rendering in August 2020, and a full-scale, real-world version arrived in December that year. The latest evolution tweaks the design to create an open cockpit that lets someone climb into the interior and grab the wheel.

Gallery: Full-Scale Prototype Of Team Fordzilla's P1 Ford

17 Photos

Once inside, the gamer/driver puts on a pair of HP Reverb G2 goggles to add an immersive experience to the virtual racing. A sound system channels the noise into the cabin.

Bystanders can watch the action on a screen that measures 32.81 feet by 13.12 meters (10 meters by 4 meters). There are 4K cameras pointing at the pedals, steering wheel, and the driver's face for watchers to see exactly what's happening.

The P1 cockpit features an eye-catching lighting system that Ford says "mimics a sleeping person's breath" while it's waiting for someone to climb in and go racing. The rear lamps illuminate as brake lights when in a game.

To run the game and all of this P1 cockpit's other tech, there's an HP Z4 workstation.

The P1 cockpit was on display at the Gamergy esports event and gaming festival from December 17 through 19. It's not clear what Ford's next plan for it is.

While it doesn't look as impressive, Ford is also launching the Vanzilla that is exposing sim racing to more people. The vehicle's first trip around Europe was for charity and made 30 stops to bring something fun to disadvantaged children. It has a variety of gaming stations and a wheelchair lift so that people with mobility issues can enjoy the experience.