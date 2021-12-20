We’ve seen tens of custom-built motorhomes but most of them were based on relatively new vehicles. This doesn’t mean that older machines are not good for camper conversions, but they are probably much rarer and likely more expensive. But when an old and rugged truck is given a second chance in life as an adventure vehicle, the result is always going to be very good.

A new video by the Tiny Home Tours channel on YouTube details the modifications made to an old Dodge M152, which was transformed into a fully livable motorhome. The vehicle was found after sitting for over 30 years in a barn and after some tweaks to the engine and the wheels (made to fit modern tires), the old-school truck was ready to be transformed into a house on wheels.

From the outside, it looks almost like a fully stock M152, albeit one in very good condition. It may look quite big at a glance, but it’s actually 4.87 meters long, which makes it rather maneuverable for what it is. Lots of ground clearance, full-time all-wheel drive, and proper off-road tires make it the perfect vehicle to go off the paved roads.

Inside, there’s basically everything a traveler could ask for, starting with a full bed, a versatile tabletop, and enough storage compartments for all the additional stuff. We are probably most impressed by the outdoor kitchen - a very minimalist but cozy place to cook your food.

The owner of the motorhome has been using it for the last three years and says the entire machine cost him about $28,000, which includes the truck itself, the build, the solar panels, the restoration, and the furniture. More importantly, he doesn’t regret a penny of it.