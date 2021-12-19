It takes a lot of work to beat a stock Jeep Trackhawk in a drag race. Luckily the team at Hennessey knows a thing or two about building fast cars and trucks. To challenge the bone stock Jeep Trackhawk, Hennessey brought out a beautiful example of their VENOM 775 Ford F-150. In this battle of supercharged V8s who will win? Let’s get to the drag strip and find out.

The Jeep Trackhawk is basically a Hellcat Jeep with a confusing name. Power comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 707 horsepower (527 Kilowatts) and 645 lb-ft (875 Newton Meters) of torque. This beast of a Hemi is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. This combination of power and grip means the 5285lb SUV can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.5 seconds and pull off a standing quarter-mile in 12.0 seconds.

It’s clear the Jeep Trackhawk is no slouch so, how can an F-150 compete in a drag race. Well, you’ll need to call the folks at Hennessey and ask for their VENMON 775 package for your F-150. For starters, you’ll need a new 2021 Coyote V8-powered F-150 with a four-wheel drive, a single cab, and a short bed. Then the team at Hennessey gets to work turning your work truck into a sport truck.

According to Hennessey, customers should expect to spend between $90,000 - $110,000 in addition to the donor truck. That may seem like a lot of money, but the comprehensive upgrade offered by Hennessey is worth it. Power is boosted to 775 horsepower (578 Kilowatts) and 685 lb-ft (929 Newton Meters) of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger. This build is far more than a simple bolt-on affair, Hennessey spends a great deal of time developing a custom tune for your truck with road and dyno testing.

Your build also includes a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty just in case something goes wrong. So, what are you driving home in, the stock Jeep Trackhawk of the Hennessey VENOM 775 F-150?

