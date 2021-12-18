What qualifies as a street legal car these days? Well, it depends on where you live. At the very least, it should have working headlights and tail lights, right? Well, that's what this particular R8 has, the barest of all bare minimums of being road legal.

This R8 started out in life as a 2012 R8 GT. It's a pretty rare car, too, with just 333 cars made and 90 of which were sold in the US. It uses an uprated version of the 5.2-liter V10 at the time, giving it 552 horsepower (412 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque. Per Audi's factory claims, the R8 GT can do the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) sprint in 3.6 seconds, along with a top speed of 199 mph (320 km/h). It's not a slow car by any measure.

Unfortunately, this rare car met an accident after it was sold to the second owner. The second owner had the car for just six days before effectively totaling it. The GT's front end was smashed in, along with the driver's side door and right side rear quarter panel. The car sat for a while until it was sold in Facebook Marketplace. It was eventually purchased by its third owner, Austin from LeeC Parts and The Scrap Life Garage.

So why did the Scrap Life Garage guys but this crashed R8 GT? Simply put, they something in the car that made it worth saving. Either way, their specialty is it salvage parts from cars such as these, so they were going to get something out of it either way. After that, the mods started pouring in.

The engine was breathed on by the folks of Underground Racing. If the name doesn't ring a bell, they slap on bigger turbos or twin-turbos on various exotics. So instead for a having. 552 horsepower, the R8 now packs about 1,500 horsepower per the new owner's claim. Not only that, since most of the body was damaged, the panels were just chucked away. It does have a variety of parts from different automakers, though.

An interesting sample of that would be its lights. If you thought those didn't look like R8 headlights, you'd be correct.The main beam is actually just a pair of tractor trailer lights. As for the other front lights, the utilized Ford Mustang lights to be its gof lights turn signals.

For now, the car hasn't been tested on on the quarter-mile. Austin admits that this 3,300 lbs, 1,500 horsepower rocket because of the R-Tronic transmission, and other things. Still, these permanent mods made it much look faster.

Down the line, Autsin will fabricate a front end. While it might not look like like an extra from Mad Max in the future. Still, it's props to the crew for keeping the car going, even though it's pretty much unidentifiable.