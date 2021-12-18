Does the new Porsche 911 GT3 stand a chance against other top-tier turbocharged 911s in a drag race? Sure, the new 992 generation 911 GT3 is an impressive track weapon, but does it have the straight-line speed to match boosted 911s in a straight line? To find out, the carwow team hit the drag strip with a new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, 991 generation GT2 RS, and the new 911 GT3 to find out.

The 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the most impressive 911s ever built. This insane naturally aspirated track day special boasts one of the highest revving engines in production today with a 9,000rpm redline. This insane 4.0-liter flat-6 produces 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts) and 347 lb-ft of (470 Newton Meters) torque. When it comes to transmission choices, owners can choose from a 6-speed manual transmission or Porsche’s lightning-fast 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. With the PDK option, the 992 911 GT3 can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.4 seconds but is it enough to keep up with the competition?

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is a road-legal rocket ship. The twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 in the rear of this insane Porsche puts out 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton Meters) of torque. The only transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic PDK transmission that was specifically tuned for the 911 Turbo. The all-wheel-drive 911 Turbo S gets off the line quicker than just about any car on the road with a 0 to 60mph time of only 2.2 seconds.

Finally, we have the 991 911 GT2 RS which is from the previous generation Porsche 911. The GT2 RS was the pinnacle of that generation of 911. This legendary 911 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 that produces 700 horsepower (521 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750 Newton Meters) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Which of these legendary Porsches is the top-dog on the drag strip? Let’s find out.