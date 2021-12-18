There have been varied reactions surrounding the revived Lamborghini Countach that was shown a few months ago. Officially dubbed the Countach LPI 800-4 some reckoned it's cool to see a modern interpretation of the wedge-shaped supercar. However, there were also some designers were rather vocal with their pessimism about the product.

Not only that, the original designer, Marcello Gandini, made it known that he does not approve of the remake. Harsh.

Still, those bits of criticism didn't stop Lamborghini from getting a lot of bucks from the retrofied Aventador. In fact, all 112 cars to be built were spoken for even before they revealed the car to the public. Some will call it a cynical cash grab, but it did get the desired result for the company. It's rumored that each one is over one million dollars, so that's at least $ 112,000,000 for the folks from Sant'Agata.

Perhaps to the surprise of few people, most of those who bought the revived Countach already own the original article. In Lamborghini's words, “Most of the orders were placed by enthusiasts who already own an original Countach”. You can also bet that a lot of these cars were also configured in a bespoke manner. It will be interesting to see if any of the 112 cars were inspired by the winged (or double-winged) model of the '80s. It'll be plus points for anyone who requested a front wing be attached to their reborn Countach.

Of course, Lamborghini didn't mention how each of the cars we configured and customized. Besides, millionaires and billionaires would like a bit of privacy too. The Italian automaker did share the color options the lucky 112 chose from when they were called in to make their Countach uniquely theirs. From classic colors such as Verde Medio to modern shades like Arancio Aten, the Countach buyers were spoiled for choice.

Lamborghini will begin delivering the cars to their owners by the first quarter of 2022. Each one will likely be unique, but all all will have the same engine. The 112 cars will have a hybridized version of the 6.5-liter V12 from the Aventador. It's essentially a slightly detuned version of the one used in the Sian, and it's good for a 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts).

But if it's the classic Countach lines you're looking for, there is hope. You can always ask Lamborghini to build one for you, just like the one that was recently completed for a mystery client as a one-off. Of course, you'll need more that $ 1,000,000 in the bank to get that done.