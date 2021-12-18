Lotus bids goodbye to internal combustion engines with a mid-engine sports car. The Lotus Emira is the last ICE-powered from the Geely-owned British marque, and you can watch an example, in V6 First Edition flavor, work hard on its paces on the Hethel test track.

Gavan Kershaw, Attributes & Product Integrity Director at Lotus, was behind the wheel of the Emira V6 First Edition in the video above. Amid the action, he did a great job at explaining what the Emira can do at the Lotus test track.

"This is what a real sports car feels like," Kershaw said.

Gallery: Lotus Emira V6 First Edition makes US debut

53 Photos

Kershaw also provided some insights about the Emira's intuitive driving performance, including its four drive modes: Tour, for maximum stability and control; Sport, for increased body slip and throttle response; Race, with even greater motorsport-derived dynamics and a revised instrument cluster; and Fully Off, where the stability control is completely disengaged.

The Lotus Emira is a mid-engine sports coupe. The V6 First Edition model is powered by a Toyota 2GR-FE 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger. It makes up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), while torque figures and 0-to-60 times depend on the type of transmission.

The Emira V6 equipped with the six-speed manual makes 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque and can sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds. Models with a six-speed automatic transmission churn out up to 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of pulling power and can reach the same speed in 4.2 seconds.

Lotus has already confirmed the arrival of the Emira V6 First Edition in the US. It will have a starting price of $93,900, with production set to begin in the third quarter of 2022.