BMW is rolling out its Remote Software Update, also known as over-the-air updates, to customer cars equipped with iDrive 7. The version 21-07 update does come with several improvements to key vehicle tech and functions, including one that enhances the overall feeling while driving.

According to BMW, M3 and M4 owners should be inspired by the refinement employed on the engine start sound. Those equipped with BMW's 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox should also expect clearer audio confirmation of gear changes and changes in shifting loads. These are of course configurable via iDrive but ultimately, BMW touts that the "M driving experience will be even more emotional."

Other OTA updates include an enhancement to in-car technology, starting with Spotify and Pandora. Podcast playlists on Spotify are now available in the vehicle through BMW Connected Music. Those equipped with SiriusXM with 360L now offer Pandora stations, giving BMW owners the ability to customize their own ad-free music channels.

BMW's News app also gets an upgrade, which now incorporates personalized, intelligent filtering of news, significantly higher audio quality, and the introduction of news feeds. Plus, instead of a text-to-speech program, the news content is read aloud by speakers.

Lastly, BMW's Digital Key is now available in select Android operating system-based smartphones. Initially available on Apple devices, the first Android phones on the list are the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, as well as the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This feature was rolled out globally at the start of this month and is now being rolled out to US customers via the OTA updates.

Of note, BMW Digital Key allows owners to unlock and lock their Bimmers simply by holding their smartphone next to the driver’s door handle. They can also start the engine when the mobile device is placed in the wireless charging tray. It is available as an option for almost all new BMW models.

BMW said that the next Digital Key update will allow owners to pass the key on to five individuals.