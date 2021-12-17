The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will be the German brand's replacement for the coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class. This brief spy video offers a glimpse of the camouflaged droptop variant's development.

This CLE-Class convertible wears camouflage and body cladding to hide the exact styling details. We can make out the general look, though. There's quite a long nose that leads to a steeply raked windshield. Judging by the proportions, the space for the rear seats looks potentially large enough to fit passengers back there without those folks needing to fold into a pretzel to find enough room.

Gallery: Mercedes CLE Convertible new spy photos

13 Photos

Like the new SL-Class, the CLE uses a folding soft top. At the back, the trunk opening looks fairly small. The space to drop the roof is going to take up some of the cargo room. The taillights are still placeholder pieces.

Earlier spy shots (gallery above) provide a look at the CLE-Class convertible from more angles than this video. Those photos let you get a better grasp of the vehicle's proportions.

The CLE-Class has a physical footprint that's between the C-Class and E-Class coupes, which makes sense because it's replacing those coupes and convertibles. Unlike the CLA and CLS, only two-door variants of this product would be available. The vehicle rides on the Mercedes MRA-2 platform, which is also underneath the current S-Class.

Powertrain details about the CLE-Class are still a mystery. Given where it fits in the lineup, we're expecting options that are available in the C- and E-Class. Rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts would reportedly be available.

Look for the CLE-Class to debut in the second half of 2022 and then go on sale in 2023. The convertible might arrive first, and the coupe would join the range a few months later. With an unveiling that's months away, we are sure to see a lot more photos and videos of the vehicle's development.