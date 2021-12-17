A lot of folks don't like the yoke in the latest iteration of the Tesla Model S, including Consumer Reports. Folks in the United Kingdom can't get the EV with this odd steering wheel replacement, though. To experience what driving with a yoke is like, CarWow takes an old Mercedes-Benz S-Class and chops off the top of the wheel.

Before we get into the actual content of the video, let's admit that the premise for this clip is dumb. Tesla presumably engineered the current Model S with the yoke specifically in mind for controlling the sedan's steering. Mercedes, on the other hand, never knew someone would hack up an S-Class wheel in an effort to get clicks on a YouTube video.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

This means there is no fair way to compare driving a Tesla Model S with the yoke against this hastily modified S-Class. Watch the video purely for entertainment value rather than any real-world advice.

Mat starts the video by attempting to chop off the top of the steering wheel in several unsuccessful ways. This includes kicking it, using a bat, trying a tiny reciprocating saw, creating a flamethrower out of spray deodorant and a lighter, and finally making an attempt with power hedge trimmers. Experts eventually step in to make a yoke out of a different Mercedes wheel.

The first challenge is escaping a tight parallel parking situation. The yoke makes the task somewhat tougher, but Mat is still able to get out of the spot.

Next, he drives the Mercedes on a closed course, and the yoke makes maneuvering a lot harder. With roughly half of the wheel missing, it's not possible to turn it hand-over-hand.

There's also an effort at going through a slalom. Like on the road test, steering that involves turning the wheel more than 90 degrees is difficult, and making quick transitions from one side to another is even harder. As you'd probably expect, drifting is tough, too.

All signs point to Tesla installing the yoke in even more products. It's eventually going into the Cybertruck and Model X.