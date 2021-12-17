The new generation Audi RS3 is absolutely insane. We drove it back in October this year and our Managing Editor Brandon Turkus was amazed by its performance. “Dig into the gas and the RS3's pace feels endless,” Turkus summarized, but is the 2.5-liter inline-five capable of beating one of the fastest production electric vehicles in the world? Let’s find out.

A new video by Carwow puts against each other the newest RS3 and the Tesla Model 3. It’s a classic gasoline-versus-electric drag race, and these are probably two of the hottest vehicles in their respective segments. It’s important to note that the Tesla is from the Performance edition.

What are the numbers? The RS3 has a 2.5-liter inline-five turbocharged engine under the hood with 401 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine is mated to a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels thanks to a Quattro AWD system. The sum total of all this technology is a sprint to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.8 seconds.

Against it, the Tesla Model 3 puts to use two electric motors for a combined output of 490 hp (360 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). It’s slightly more expensive, slightly more powerful, and slightly heavier, which basically means this race is going to be close. Or is it? Of course, we are not going to spoil the results for you, but we’ll just mention the RS3 was recently recorded doing a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in just 3.1 seconds.

Gallery: 2022 Audi RS3: First Drive

76 Photos

Indeed, the race is very, very close. The difference between the two cars at the end of the race is just 0.3 seconds. The results are virtually identical in both the standing-start and rolling races.