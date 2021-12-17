Volkswagen has launched its nationwide Network Readiness Co-Op Program and we now get the first major results. The program is a $20 million investment to support VW of America's over 600 dealerships in the goal to transform them into regional hubs of electric vehicle experience.

To do this, the investment will be used to establish the underlying EV infrastructure of its dealership network in 50 states. Service centers will be upgraded plus high-capacity chargers will be in place. The program will continue through June 2022 and will result in 23,490 kW of charging capacity added to all VW dealers, over 1,260 EV service technicians trained, and dedicated EV Specialists implemented.

"It's the consumer who will lead America’s electric vehicle revolution," said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "And it's our dealership partners who bring their communities into electric vehicles, providing unmatched service and expertise. We're dedicated to fully support them in this journey. With nine out of ten Volkswagen ID.4 buyers identifying as first-time EV buyers, I’ve never been more confident that the electric future is driven by Volkswagen."

VW has also launched a dedicated EV Technician Retention Program. This is to support dealers to boost training, incentivize highly skilled technicians, and recruit new talent – all to address the EV shift. The program encourages dealership technicians with a retention bonus of $2,000 per year to get new individual certifications.

That said, the technicians should be able to enhance their skillsets and build up comprehensive expertise for the VW ID.4 and all incoming VW EVs in the years to come.

Of note, the VW has sold over 15,000 units of the ID.4. Ever since its introduction in March 2021, over 40,000 reservations have been recorded in total. Over 85 percent of all ID.4 buyers have enrolled for three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers across the US.