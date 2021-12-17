Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. New Audi A3 Spy Pics Catch High-Riding Hatch Playing In The Snow

Audi is working on an Allroad version of the A3. Like other models with this moniker, expect a higher ride height and extra body cladding. We're expecting a debut in 2022, but the availability in the United States is still unclear.

2. Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Spied Fully Exposed On The Highway

Chevrolet is preparing to electrify the Corvette, and we're expecting the company to call it the E-Ray. The powertrain reportedly consists of the standard model's 6.2-liter V8 with an electric motor turning the front wheels.

3. Ford Bronco Raptor Spied In Light Camo, Wears Big Fender Flares

This Ford Bronco Raptor only has a light wrap covering the body, so it's one of the best looks at the rugged SUV yet. There are massive fender flares and vents above them.

4. Mercedes-AMG One Spy Shots Catch F1-Infused Hypercar Nearly Camo-Free

The camouflage on this Mercedes-AMG One doesn't appear to be hiding anything. There's just a light wrap on the lower portion of the body. 

5. 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 / C53 Sheds Most Camo In New Spy Shots

The AMG C43 and C53 offer a step below the meaner C63. The model's name is still in doubt about whether the automaker intends to keep the C43 name or change it to C53. Regardless of the name, there's a turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood.

6. New Mercedes EQE SUV Spy Shots Capture EV Cold-Weather Testing

The EQE SUV will be an electric crossover filling a spot below the EQS. We expect it to debut in 2022 and be on sale before 2023.

7. New Mercedes GLE Spy Shots Capture Crossover Cold-Weather Testing

Mercedes is working on a refresh for the GLE-Class. The tweaks include a revised nose and rear bumper. It's just a nip-tuck for the update.

8. 2023 Mercedes GLE Facelift Spied Inside And Out

Here's another glimpse at the updated GLE. These shots provide a much closer look at the vehicle, including a great look at the nose and a peek into the cabin.

9. Mini Cooper Spy Shots Show Hardtop In Camo With Refreshed Design

Here's the refresh for the current Mini Cooper hardtop. The shape is familiar but with styling changes to the front bumper, headlights, and grille.

10. 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift Spied For The First Time

This is our first look at the refresh for the Porsche 911 Turbo. Like most updates from the brand, the tweaks appear to be fairly minor. The front end has larger lower air vents, and black tape hints are revisions to the rear.

11. Porsche Macan EV Spied Inside And Out After Prototype Breaks Down

Here's a good look at the Porsche Macan EV during winter testing. There's even a small glimpse of the cabin. Unfortunately, this one broke down during the development.

12. VW ID. Buzz Cargo Van Looks Ready To Haul In Snowy Spy Shots

This is the cargo version of the VW ID. Buzz, which is evident because of the blacked-out rear windows along the side. A standard version for passengers and a camper variant are also on the way. The first Buzz model debuts in Europe in 2022 and goes on sale in the US in 2023.

