It's been over a year since Acura took the covers off its 2022 MDX. That includes the high-performance Type S model, and now the final piece of the MDX puzzle is in place. Pricing for the 2022 MDX the Type S starts at $67,745, and if you opt for the Advance Package, be prepared to spend $73,095. Both prices include Acura's destination charge of $1,045.

By comparison, the base model MDX starts at $48,245 – $19,500 less than the cheapest Type S. Some people might question whether the 355-horsepower (265-kilowatt) SUV is worth it, considering the MDX starts with a 290-hp (216-kilowatt) V6. That's not exactly a fair comparison, however, since the Type S also gets Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system as standard equipment. Adding AWD to the base MDX takes the starting price to $50,245, but that still leaves plenty of room between the trim levels.

Of course, the Type S swaps the 3.5-liter engine for Acura's turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, but it gets a standard-issue air-suspension system with adaptive dampers designed to be a bit sharper overall. It also gains Brembo front brakes nestled behind 21-inch wheels, and a tweaked version of the standard 10-speed automatic transmission. As for tech and luxury equipment, the Type S comes standard with many of the features found on the MDX Advance trim, which starts at $61,995.

Speaking of Advance, the range-topping MDX is the $73,095 Type S Advance. That's what you'll need if you want massaging seats, the banging 1,000-watt 25-speaker stereo system, the heads-up display, and the surround-view camera, among other things. At that level, the only optional item is a premium exterior color for an extra $500.

The MDX Type S was originally slated to arrive in September, but Acura says it will finally hit dealerships all across the US starting next week.