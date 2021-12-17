The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover debuted less than two months ago, introducing a bold new design for the iconic SUV. Today, the new Range Rover line expands with the new 2023 Range Rover SV, which adds even more luxury and customization to the model. Land Rover estimates that more than 1.6 million different SV configurations are available, and the company is doing that with several new luxury materials.

The most significant addition has to be the ceramic pieces used both inside and out. Land Rover adds a ceramic SV roundel to denote the model, representing the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations. The company also uses the material inside on the gear shifter, volume controls, and Terrain Response dial. The production process, which takes about 10 weeks to complete, includes a precision grinder, diamond polish, and sandblasting. Land Rover will also offer the SV with ceramic-coated finishers.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV

22 Photos

Another material adorning the SUV is its wood veneers and the optional mosaic marquetry, which is the craft of using veneer pieces to create decorative patterns or designs. Land Rover offers the upgraded design option on both the standard- and long-wheelbase versions. The process includes hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut wood pieces, some as small as one-quarter by one-third inch (6 millimeter by 8 mm, and the marquetry in the long-wheelbase SV stretches from the front of the cabin through to the rear fridge door.

Of course, Land Rover will offer the new SV with monotone semi-aniline leather that receives unique seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Near-aniline and furniture-grade leather are also available, and advances in production techniques have Land Rover using 10 percent more of every hide. Those who want something a bit more sustainable can choose one of two Ultrafabrics – Light Cloud or Cinder Grey.

The SV also receives other exterior upgrades to differentiate it from the standard model. That includes exclusive wheels like the triple-finish 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloys or one of six other designs. The SUV also revives metal-plated trim on the grille, lower taillight, fender ingot, body-side graphic, and a unique front bumper.

Customers will be able to pick from a selection of standard Range Rover colors or choose one of 14 additional colors from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette that includes gloss and satin finishes. If none of those fit your fancy, Land Rover offers the SV Bespoke Match to Sample that can replicate any exterior color.

There are curated design themes available if the possibility of 1.6 million choices is a bit too much. Customers can add the theme to the entire vehicle or select it independently for the exterior or interior. The SV Serenity focuses on luxury, adding Corinthian Bronze accents, while the SV Intrepid design theme adds a stealthier appearance.

Land Rover didn’t say when the new Range Rover SV would go on sale, though it did announce order books will open in early 2022. The model will be available for the first time in a five-seat long-wheelbase configuration, while the brand’s 523-horsepower (384-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged V8 powers the new SV range. Expect pricing information closer to the car’s launch, with a market-specific configurator arriving early next year.