Here's an intriguing drag race that shows how the latest Porsche 911 GT3 performs against a Chevrolet Corvette. The Porsche has a power advantage, but the Chevy has more torque.

The latest 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The one in this video has the seven-speed PDK, but a six-speed manual is also available.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: First Drive

81 Photos

The Corvette has a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, but this is the less powerful European version that has 475 horsepower (355 kilowatts) and 452 pound-feet (613 Newton-meters) of torque. In the United States, you can get the 'Vette with 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). It has an eight-speed automatic.

In the drag race, the Corvette can't keep up. The 911 GT3 takes an early lead and keeps it throughout the whole distance. The Chevy loses by a lot.

According to the timing, the 911 GT3 reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds, and the Corvette needs 3.7 seconds to reach that speed. To hit 124 mph (200 kph), the Porsche needs 10.6 seconds, and the Chevy hits that velocity in 13.9 seconds.

To cover 3,281 feet (1,000 meters), the 911 GT3 needs 20.1 seconds, and the Corvette requires 21.7 seconds. It's quite a loss for the 'Vette.

We would like to see how this race would go with the new Corvette Z06 taking on a 911 GT3. Its 5.5-liter dual overhead cam V8 makes 670 hp (500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). Chevy's specs say the car can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.6 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds. Those numbers suggest the Z06 would give the GT3 a good race and maybe even beat it.