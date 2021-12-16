Morgan celebrates Christmas in a very muddy way by taking the new Plus Four CX-T on an outing to pick up a tree. After strapping the conifer to the roof, there's an opportunity to slide the rugged coupe through an open field.

The video has a very simple concept. A worker at the Morgan shop realizes that it's December and decides to take a Plus Four CX-T to pick up the tree. After arriving at the farm, he cuts the evergreen down with a chainsaw and straps the conifer to the roof.

Gallery: Morgan Plus Four CX-T

19 Photos

Then, it's time to have some fun. The driver sees an open field while driving back to the shop and starts sliding around there. The CX-T kicks up lots of mud while the driver drifts around. It looks like a fun time to spend an afternoon.

At the end of the clip, the driver returns to the Morgan factory and does a sloppy job of decorating the tree. You can see a glimpse at the tail of the new Plus 8 GTR on the right side of the frame.

Morgan is making just eight examples of the Plus Four CX-T, and each one costs £170,000. The model has a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts). A multi-mode electronic rear differential offers various levels of lock depending on what the driver wants to do.

The CX-T rides on EXE-TC coilovers and has wishbones from the Plus Six to widen the track. Chunky, all-terrain tires provide some traction off-road. The suspension setup offers 9.05 inches (230 millimeters) of ground clearance.

The CX-T looks properly rugged with an external roll cage that has lights above the roof. The overhauled rear section holds two full-sized spare wheels, luggage cases, a toolbox, and fuel containers. A five-piece skid plate protects the vital mechanical components from damage.