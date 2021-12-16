It was only about three weeks ago when Ford unveiled the next-generation Ranger and now it's eager to preview the midsize pickup truck's SUV equivalent. The revamped Everest won't be coming to the United States since it would clash with the Bronco, but it's an important model for the Blue Oval in markets such as Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, and also India where it's known as the Endeavour.

To no one's surprise, the front grille and headlights are virtually identical to those of the truck, but the bumper is a tad different and has new chrome trim around the fog lights. You can easily tell it's a tough SUV by its generous ground clearance and suspension travel, not to mention the six lug nuts. Chunky side steps in keeping with the Ranger's are noticeable, as are the plastic trim pieces of the front fenders.

The back looks quite interesting with its L-shaped taillights featuring an interrupted design on the tailgate. We can't help but wonder whether the clusters extend further than Ford is willing to show for the time being. Either that's simply a black bar in the center of the tailgate or we're looking at camouflage to mask the LED light bar.

Images of the interior are not available in this initial teaser, but we are not expecting any major changes over the pickup, save for the addition of a third row now that the Ranger's bed is gone. The infotainment should measure 10.1 inches in the base model and grow to 12 inches for the higher-spec ones. SYNC4 will be onboard, along with improved materials, a sleeker gear lever, and a redesigned drive mode selector.

2022 Ford Ranger interior 2022 Ford Ranger interior

Under the hood, a newly developed turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 will replace the old inline-five oil-burner, while lesser versions will be powered by a twin-turbodiesel 2.0-liter unit. A plug-in hybrid version will be available for the first time, and there should also be EcoBoost gasoline engines in some markets. As it stands, we haven't heard anything about the new Everest getting what is believed to be a gasoline V6 earmarked for the Ranger Raptor set to break cover in February.

Ford says it will take the wraps off the overhauled body-on-frame SUV in the first quarter of 2022.