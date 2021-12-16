There's a new Mercedes-AMG SL in town. The R232-generation model is both a new generation SL Class and a replacement for the GT Roadster, as part of the automaker's plan to trim down its lineup. To be exclusively available as an AMG model, the 2022 AMG SL can also be had with something extra – a set of tailor-made luggage courtesy of Santoni.

The Italian leather goods maker has been in partnership with AMG since 2005 when Santoni made FIA-approved racing and stylish casual shoes for the brand. Since then, it has made a wide range of exclusive shoes and accessories such as belts and wallets under the label "Santoni for AMG."

Now, a three-piece set of leather bags are on offer, tailor-made to fit the Mercedes-AMG SL's trunk. The collection is made from the same Nappa leather used for the seat covers of the new Mercedes-AMG SL. Available in three sizes – a beauty case/purse (11 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches), a backpack (14.1 x 7.1 x 16.1 in), and a weekender (24.8 x 11 x 13.8 in) – the collection is also available in three colors: black, sienna brown, and red pepper.

You may choose to buy the collection as a set or you can also buy them individually. Whichever the case, all three leather bags come with a discreetly embossed "Santoni for AMG" label.

"The new Mercedes-AMG SL offers the highest level of comfort and quality, and combines this with inspiring sportiness," says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "This makes it the ideal automotive companion for those occasional escapes from the daily routine – and the customized Santoni luggage set is the perfect matching lifestyle accessory. With the new SL, as with the Santoni collection, stylish luxury meets perfect craftsmanship."

All three items in the collection are available for pre-order. They are handmade so expect delivery 12 weeks after ordering. That said, this should be just in time for the arrival of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, which is scheduled to happen in Spring 2022.