GM’s EV strategy includes three pickup trucks. The GMC Hummer EV begins its deliveries sometime this month, while the Chevy Silverado EV debits at January’s CES. Today, we have our first look at the third – the electric GMC Sierra Denali, and we also learn that the electric Sierra will launch only in the Denali trim.

GMC dropped a teaser photo and a super-short teaser video that draws comparisons to the GMC Hummer EV in more ways than one. The video reveals the Sierra’s entire squared-off front end, including the L-shaped headlights, illuminated grille, and lighting sequence, but not much else, just like the Hummer EV’s first teaser. The video also reveals some sort of exterior charging indicator similar to the Hummer’s.

We don’t have a ton of details about GMC’s new electric pickup, though the brand says it will build it on GM’s Ultium platform, just like the Hummer EV. The two models will likely share several components, with the Sierra Denali receiving unique styling. We will probably learn more about the Sierra Denali when Chevy reveals the Silverado EV next month. GM CEO Mary Barra said recently that the Silverado EV would be unmatched on the market while also likely making a dig at the Ford F-150 Lighting and its underpinnings.

Powertrain details are a mystery at this point, and the Hummer EV’s specs might not help predict what will power the Sierra Denali. GM is investing up to $35 billion to improve its Ultium battery technology, making the platform more efficient and powerful. The Silverado will arrive with up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range, which is more than the estimated 350 miles in the Hummer EV. The Sierra should offer a similar bump in range, though we will have to wait for official details to be sure. GMC will reveal the electric Sierra Denali sometime next year.