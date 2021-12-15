The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is on the way, according to new teaser images from the automaker. There's no other info about the model right now other than these two images.

Alan Mann ran a racing team that found lots of success in touring and sports car competition in the 1960s. He had a close relationship with Ford and worked on the original Ford GT development program. The crew's success included winning the 1965 European Touring Car Championship and taking second in the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally.

Gallery: Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

2 Photos

The Alan Mann Racing team's cars generally competed in a red and gold livery like Ford is teasing on this GT. From the two images, we can see the car has a gold stripe on the nose and rear wing. It's likely on the roof too for visual consistency. The outer portion of the body is red with strips of white.

The previous Ford GT Heritage Edition paid tribute to the 1964 Ford GT prototype. It featured a Wimbledon White body with exposed carbon fiber on the front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers, and rear diffuser. A stripe on the roof and the rear deck were Antimatter Blue, and the same color covered the painted carbon-fiber, 20-inch wheels. The brake calipers were silver with black graphics

The interior of the previous Heritage Edition had Lightspeed Blue Alcantara upholstery with silver stitching and embossed GT logos on the seats. The instrument panel had Ebony-colored leather covering. The steering wheel, pillars, and headliner were Ebony Alcantara. The door sills, lower A-pillars, and console had exposed carbon fiber.

There's no info yet about when Ford plans to debut the Alan Mann Heritage Edition. Releasing these teasers suggests the unveiling can't be too far away. It's likely to be a limited-run model available in a small number of units.