When it comes to racing, Manthey is among the premier builders of competition Porsches, but the company tunes the German brand's road cars, too. The latest product is a performance kit for the Porsche 911 GT3 that improves what the already quick vehicle can do. The parts go on sale in the second quarter of 2022.

Manthey crafts a new body kit that makes the 911 GT3 look subtly more aggressive. The parts include a new front splitter, canards on the corners of the fascia, a more prominent diffuser, and a carbon-fiber rear wing with big side plates.

The tuned 911 GT3 rides on Manthey's OM-1 wheels with a widely spaced, Y-spoke design. The ones in the back wear aerodiscs in the center.

The upgrades also include a four-way adjustable suspension kit. Improved braking comes from a new set of pads and braided lines.

Manthey developed the parts on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The company says it wants the GT3 to perform better on the track while still being comfortable to drive on the road.

"During fine-tuning runs, the production model lapped the Nordschleife, the traditional benchmark for all sports cars, 17 seconds faster than its predecessor," said Nicolas Raeder, managing director of Manthey-Racing GmbH.

The latest Porsche 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that revs to 9,000 rpm and has six independent throttle bodies. It produces 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a six-speed manual is also available.

If you prefer something a bit less aggressive, there's the 911 GT3 Touring. The engine is the same, but the fixed rear wing is gone. An electronically extending rear spoiler replaces it.

The new GT3 retails for $161,100 (plus a $1,350 destination fee). The GT3 Touring is a hair less expensive at $161,000.