The Ford Bronco is testing on the road in Dearborn, Michigan, and this one is wearing fairly light camouflage. The concealment amounts to a wrap over the body. The dark green body panels are partially exposed.

The photos highlight the massive size of fender flares. It looks like they stick out a couple of inches from the body. The SUV rides on BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires. The shots aren't clear enough to discern the size along the sidewall. There are also vents in the bodywork above the flares.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor Lightly Camouflaged Spy Shots

21 Photos

The ride height is significantly higher than a standard Bronco. While the pieces aren't easily visible, there are clearly suspension modifications for lifting the SUV. A teaser video showing the model on an off-road course makes it look very capable in the dirt.

Like other Raptor models, this Bronco has a grille with the large "FORD" lettering. The headlights have the same design as the standard model that includes big, circular lamps with a horizontal light bar through them.

So far, we are only seeing the Bronco Raptor with a four-door body. This is suggesting that a two-door version isn't happening, at least not for the model's launch.

The Bronco Raptor will reportedly use a twin-turbo V6 engine. Rumors vary about the displacement being 3.0 or 3.5 liters and the output being between 400 and 450 horsepower (298 and 336 kilowatts).

A leak from Ford's ordering system hints at a Warthog option for the Raptor. The only detail about it available now is vinyl seats being among the equipment. The material would make cleaning the interior an easier process after playing in the mud like the eponymous animal would.

Ford confirms the Bronco Raptor debuts in 2022. Expect the rugged SUV to go on sale for the 2023 model year.