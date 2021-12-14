BMW will soon launch a long-wheelbase version of the X5 on the Chinese market, where many brands offer many different vehicles in LWB configurations. It seems that this won’t be the X5’s only Chinese affair as a company spokesperson has recently confirmed the SUV will be also produced in the People’s Republic.

Automotive News quotes the unnamed spokesperson who told the publication the luxury sport utility vehicle, which is currently assembled in the United States, will soon hit the assembly lines in China, as well. The new production won’t affect the output at the Spartanburg factory.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new BMW X5 shop now

"To satisfy the strong worldwide demand for the BMW X5, we are expanding our global production capacity of the popular Sports Activity Vehicle. We will be adding localized production of the BMW X5 in China, for the Chinese market," the spokesperson told Automotive News.

No exact date for the start of the Chinese X5 production has been provided so far, though AN reports this should happen in the second quarter of next year at a plant operated by the BMW Brilliance joint venture. This information is based on leaked documents from a US supplier. The same unofficial information was also released by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Gallery: 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion

23 Photos

From January to September this year, BMW sold almost 700,000 vehicles in China from all its models. This represents an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to last year and is a third of all BMW sales combined from Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In the United States, during the first nine months of the year, BMW has delivered a total of 41,770 X5 examples.