Back in October 2021, we reported on rumors that Stellantis could be working on a new inline-six engine, displacing 2.9 liters to keep it friendly for global markets. Now, an interesting new report claims a boosted version of that engine could wind up under the hood of the next-generation Dodge Challenger, a vehicle that has a future as mysterious as this alleged engine.

It's all just a rumor at this point so take this with a grain of salt. Anonymous sources allegedly told the website StellPower that Stellantis was moving forward with the GME T6 engine, an inline-six-cylinder mill that could serve as a replacement for the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 in the next-generation Challenger. In fact, this report says the Challenger will be the first car to receive the new engine. If it is indeed a Hemi replacement, that would mean upwards of 350 to 400 horsepower. For reference, the current 5.7-liter V8 makes 375 hp in the Challenger R/T.

Getting there with a 3.0-liter I6 would certainly mean forced induction, and we can't help but draw comparisons to BMW's six-pot that makes up to 503 hp in a few applications. If this is a future engine for the Challenger, it wouldn't be a stretch to see variations spanning a range of Challenger models from mild to wild. And lest you think it's sacrilege to drop an I6 into a Challenger, Chrysler once built an I6 Hemi that was used to great success for the Australian-spec Valiant Charger. The hot versions of that classic muscle car are actually quite valuable today.

We've contacted Dodge to see if there's any truth to this rumor, but with nothing official regarding either the engine or the next-generation Challegner circulating in newsrooms, it's unlikely we'll uncover the truth anytime soon.