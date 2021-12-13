The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 debuted to the world nearly a year ago, in February 2021 to be exact. Its North American debut followed in May, and we're on the cusp of seeing it in dealerships. As such, the final piece of the puzzle is now revealed. Of course, we're talking about cost.

For US shoppers, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 price starts at $40,925. That includes a $1,225 destination fee, and for that amount, you get a single-motor SE Standard Range model with the 58 kWh battery pack. That's fresh news for us in the States, as such a model with the smaller battery wasn't originally slated for North America.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

40 Photos

In that configuration, the Ioniq 5 generates 168 horsepower (125 kilowatts) for the rear wheels and covers an EPA-rated range of 220 miles on a charge. For those who qualify for the $7,500 tax credit in the US, Hyundai is keen to point out the Ioniq 5's effective price drops to $33,425 when applied.

On the other end of the pricing spectrum is the Ioniq 5 Limited AWD, utilizing the bigger 78 kWh battery pack with dual motors creating a total of 320 hp (239 kW). It scores an EPA-rated range of 256 miles per charge, and it will set you back $55,725.

Here's a complete breakdown of Ioniq 5 trim levels and pricing.

Model Motor/Drive Horsepower/Range MSRP (before $1,225 destination fee) Total MSRP (destination included) SE Standard Range Single Motor / RWD 168 HP / 220 Miles $39,700 $40,925 SE Single Motor / RWD 225 HP / 303 Miles $43,650 $44,875 SE Dual Motor / AWD 320 HP / 256 Miles $47,150 $48,375 SEL Single Motor / RWD 225 HP / 303 Miles $45,900 $47,125 SEL Dual Motor / AWD 320 HP / 256 Miles $49,400 $50,625 Limited Single Motor / RWD 225 HP / 303 Miles $50,600 $51,825 Limited Dual Motor / AWD 320 HP / 256 Miles $54,500 $55,725

Regardless of the trim, all Ioniq 5 models benefit from 800-volt, 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability that can recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes. Hyundai includes unlimited 30-minute charging sessions through Electrify America for the first two years of ownership, which certainly sweetens the deal. A broad set of driver-assist and safety tech is also standard, not to mention a 12.3-inch touchscreen with 19-inch wheels.

The Ioniq 5 will reach dealerships in late December, though SE Standard Range models won't arrive until the spring of 2022.