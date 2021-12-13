A young man named Marco in Ontario, Canada, wanted to get into the luxury car business but had a rough start when thieves took the 2017 Mercedes Benz GLE 63 S Coupe that he was trying to sell. Now, he's out $65,000 unless the cops can recover the performance crossover, according to CTV News Toronto (video below).

Marco didn't disclose his last name to the media because of fear of attack from the people who stole his car. He told CTV News Toronto that the money to buy the Mercedes was everything he'd saved in his 21 years of life and some cash he borrowed from his mother.

Marco listed the Mercedes on AutoTrader, and someone contacted him about the vehicle. He didn't have a license plate or insurance for it and agreed to meet the prospective buyer in a parking lot.

Marco met two men. He wasn't going to let them drive the GLE 63 S but allowed one of them to get behind the wheel with the engine running. Marco was standing next to the open driver's door until he got a phone call and stepped away.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe arrives in Motown with 557 PS

With that brief opening, the person behind the wheel shut the door and sped away. The other guy ran to his car and fled the scene.

Marco was only with the thieves for about 10 minutes. Afterward, he said he was having a panic attack, and some people nearby came over to see what was wrong.

The local police are investigating the car theft. With no insurance for the GLE 63, Marco can't file a claim in hopes of getting some of his lost money back.

A 2017 GLE 63 S Coupe has a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed automatic sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).