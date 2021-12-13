UPDATE: The original version of this story indicated the iX M60, color-changing body panels, and in-cabin theater were all going to be on one vehicle. This was incorrect. The story is now updated to be correct.

BMW will allegedly debut the iX M60 to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January, according to Roadshow. The company will also show a concept for body panels that will be capable of changing colors. Plus, the brand will display an idea for a high-tech, in-vehicle theater system.

Motor1.com has reached out to BMW for confirmation of this rumor and to get more details.

The color-changing ability will allegedly be able to completely alter the exterior hue at the touch of a button. We're curious to see how dramatic this effect is.

At this time, there aren't any other details about the theater-like experience in the cabin.

According to recent rumors, the iX M60 will be all-wheel drive and will produce a total of around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) or 560 hp (418 kW). This output will get the EV is 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in about 4.0 seconds. The same setup will be in the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre electric coupe.

The iX xDrive50 available in the US has a total of 516 hp (385 kW) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm) from an electric motor powering each axle. It uses a 111.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 105.2 kWh. The estimated range on a charge is 300 miles (483 kilometers).

Prices for the iX xDrive50 in the US start at $83,200 (plus a $995 destination fee). There are lots of available options to add and loading the electric crossover with all of them can take the price over $100,000.

The iX recently went through Euro NCAP crash testing and did fantastically. It scored five stars – the best possible rating. Specifically, the model got a 91-percent rating for adult protection, 87 percent for children, and 81 percent for the safety assist systems.