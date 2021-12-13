Mini plans to switch to producing only electric vehicles by the early 2030s. The transition won't happen overnight, and there will be a place for gas-powered cars in Mini's lineup for the foreseeable future. A new batch of spy shots have captured the internal combustion engine Mini Cooper out testing, and it's wearing a full-body camouflage wrap that hides its numerous styling changes.

The car retains its classic Mini shape, though it wears a new front-end design that should mirror the all-electric model. The new Mini should have a revised front bumper, new headlights, and a refreshed grille. The rear looks unchanged from the current model, though Mini did tweak the EV's derrière with new trapezoidal taillight designs, so the camouflage could be hiding some changes on the gas-powered Mini.

We don't have any powertrain details at the moment, though we expect the new Mini to keep the same engine lineups. Mini could make a few tweaks to ensure the car meets the latest emissions rules. The model will see a large improvement in its interior, where Mini will add a sizable and round touchscreen display in the dashboard's center. The smaller driver display will remain, though there will be fewer buttons than before, with most of the car’s controls residing in the new infotainment display.

Mini hasn't specified a debut date for the new model, but current reports point to a 2023 reveal for the 2024 model year. That's the timeline for both the ICE and EV versions, which appear to be riding on two distinct platforms, with the gas-powered version being a heavily modified variant of the current F56 Mini models. Consumers right now aren't favoring small cars like those from Mini, and the transition to full electrification for the BMW-owned brand presents enormous challenges the company seems eager to confront.