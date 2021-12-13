"Ambition 2030" is the name of the plan outlined by Nissan in regard to electrification by the end of the decade. The Japanese automaker will be spending the equivalent of $17.6 billion in the next five years to prepare the launch of 23 electrified models, 15 of which will do away with the combustion engine altogether. These will arrive by the end of March 2031, and some of them might have been previewed by four concepts.

While that might sound promising to some people, former chairman Carlos Ghosn sees things quite differently. Attending an online news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan by speaking from his home in Beirut, the Brazilian businessman had some quite harsh words to say about his former employer concerning the recently announced EV agenda.

"They are really in a very bad position in this race. There is no vision. They don't know where they're going. They have no image about this huge technological transformation that is taking place." Described by Automotive News as an international fugitive, Ghosn mentioned new electric brands such as Tesla and Chinese companies have an edge over traditional car manufacturers. He believes legacy automakers must adapt quickly by making massive investments in electrification.

“The speed of the shift is going to determine who's going to be the winner. When you see the investments being done, I don't think it's too much.” Ghosn said he launched the first mass-market EV with the introduction of the original Leaf compact hatchback back in 2010, a model that will morph into a crossover in 2025. It's already been previewed by the Chill-Out concept pictured below.

While Ghosn didn't say anything about solid-state batteries, Nissan has promised to test electric vehicles with the revolutionary tech by the middle of the decade and introduce a production model before 2030. In the meantime, investments will continue in conventional lithium-ion batteries in an attempt to remove the cobalt and lower manufacturing costs by 65 percent by 2028.