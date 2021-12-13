The 2022 CES show in Las Vegas will be very important for Chevrolet. The automaker will unveil the electric version of the Silverado which will be based on a modular platform and will use the company’s Ultium batteries. It will be aimed directly against the Ford F-150 Lightning and the likes in the quickly growing segment of zero-emission trucks. And according to GM’s boss, it will be unmatched on the market.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently spoke during an Automotive Press Association meeting in Detroit where she discussed the Silverado EV and the automaker’s strategy for electric vehicles. When asked about what the customers could expect from the electric truck, she simply said that she believes it to be awesome.

“I think when you see the timing that the Silverado will be available, and what that vehicle offers, I think is unmatched. I think that’s going to make a big difference.” Making a comment probably aimed against Ford, which used the platform of the existing F-150 for its electric version, she also added that the Silverado EV will “educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have an electric truck platform.”

Interestingly, despite the fact that the electric Silverado is not launched yet, Barra said she is confident General Motors is leading the field in terms of EV and autonomous technologies from all legacy automakers. Her statement comes just days after Ford announced it is temporarily closing customer reservations for the F-150 Lightning after hitting 200,000 pre-orders.

“For an OEM of scale, we’re first. Full stop,” Barra said. “For start-ups that are only focused on one area, luxury segments, etc., those are obviously competitors that we treat very, very seriously, but when General Motors puts its scale, its highest loyalty in the United States across our brands, we have a lot of assets that we’re going to bring to the party.”