Even though it has its detractors, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are cars that deserve praise. In a world where crossovers are ruling the sales charts, an affordable sports coupe sounds almost implausible in today's motoring climate. These cars weren't the fastest, but if we're talking the fun it gives for the price, it's pretty high up the order of performance cars.

So when Toyota added the GR prefix to the 86 and turned it into the GR86, expectations were pretty high. We've since driven the car, and let's just say it left a very good impression on the team. Given that it's an affordable sports coupe, it's also a good canvas for the tuning crowd. Toyota knows that, too, so it's giving its customers different ways to personalize their GR86.

One of the ways to do that is with the GR Parts package. On the surface, it looks like just another optional body kit from the manufacturer. However, Gazoo Racing explains that the attachments aren't just for form, but it also offers real-world benefits as well. Toyota even went as far as explaining the whole thing with a video.

According to Toyota, the optional aero parts were developed alongside the Super GT race car. The automaker also says that the shape of the parts were formed through 'Computational Fluid Dynamics'. In essence, Toyota made a virtual wind tunnel of sorts to add more downforce to the vehicle. That also explains why the skirts and rear bumper treatment looks like the way it is. And yes, the openings on the kit actually channel air under the car.

Of course, you won't feel a massive difference if you're doing your regular commute to the office. Toyota does say drivers will feel its benefits around the track and at higher speeds. Interested? The kit is on sale in Japan but availability in North America is still a question mark.

If you want to import it straight from Japan, the kit carries a base price of 361,900 yen ($ 3,191 at current exchange rates), but you'll have to paint it yourself. If you want it color-matched with your car, that would be 380,600 yen ($ 3,356 at current rates), and that doesn't include miscellaneous and import fees.